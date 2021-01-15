Happening in NWA: A Springdale Athlete Reaches a Milestone & Virtual Events to Better Yourself

Check out a few events happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, January 15 through Sunday, January 17 including a major achievement for a local basketball star and some workshops to virtually participate in.

We love talking about what’s going on in our community, especially achievements like this one. Har Ber High School basketball star achieved a major milestone recently as she has now scored one-thousand points in her wildcat career. The team recently held a celebration for Koons. Caylan and the varsity girls take the court at home against Bentonville West at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 15.

You might remember that back in August we Opera Fayetteville on the show to talk about a video series they were launching called Postcards from Opera Fayetteville. They have now sent out their final video postcard in this series. Opera lovers will recognize the title of the performance, the song is called “Last Night” from the opera “Fellow Travelers.” You can check out the video performance for free – right now.

Calling all educators or anyone who wants to learn more about the best practices of teaching virtually. The Amazeum is hosting a workshop where you can learn to Be Your Virtual Best. Join them for an interactive session you will learn different ways to make learning more accessible for students and educators in this crazy virtual world. This virtual workshop takes place tomorrow morning from nine to eleven a-m. https://www.amazeum.org/educators/professional-development/tinkering-and-making/

The Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum has been holding many zoom conversations recently and they have another one coming up Sunday, January 17. This one features former Razorback athlete Taliyah Brooks. You may remember that we had Taliyah Brooks on the show before talking about voter registration. You can catch her on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom discussing freedom of assembly.