Happening in NWA: A Very NWA Holiday Message & Where you Can Create a Christmas Centerpiece

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up including a special message for several Northwest Arkansas musicians.

City Sessions has commissioned local musicians to rewrite the song “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” specifically for the year 2020. City Sessions say that they “wanted to share a special message this holiday season from our hometown artists to our NWA community.” The video features several musicians and artists who appear on our show regularly.

If you want to take your family to see “The Polar Express” at the Walton Arts Center, you’d better hurry to snatch up the few tickets that remain. They are screening the film on Wednesday, December 23 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. If you already have tickets and are planning to attend reminder that all patrons must wear a mask. The tickets are free. We have a link on our website for you to make your reservation to see this Christmas Classic.

If you are scrambling to create a centerpiece for your Holiday Celebrations, Eden’s Flower Truck wants to help! They are holding Christmas Floral Centerpiece Workshop from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The flower truck is located on Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. Tickets are $45 and include all of the materials, plus a complimentary cocktail or mocktail.

The Little Gym of Rogers is offering winter camps to keep your little ones active during the school break. You can make plans now for your kiddo to join a camp next December 28 – 31 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The cost is $30 for the first camp and the price drops with each additional camp you buy. Each day the camps have different themes which are perfect for kids from four months to twelve years old.