Happening in NWA: A Virtual Film Fest and a 2-Night Event at George’s Majestic Lounge

Here’s a look at events happening throughout the weekend starting Friday, December 4 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up.

The Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville is hosting their 3rd Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival. This time, the event will benefit the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust. Watch inspiring and educational films on nature from the comfort of your own home, bid in our silent auction on incredible items hear from filmmakers and community members. This virtual event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4. Tickets are $10.

George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville welcomes the cover band “The Mixtapes” for a two night stand happening Friday, December 4 & Saturday, December 5. Friday’s music is a tribute to the music of Alanis Morissette, and Saturday night will feature cover music from the 90s. The doors open at 8:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are $15. There are several safety protocols in place.

The Gallery on Garrison in Fort Smith is hosting a show opening on Saturday, December 5. The exhibit is called “Kindness and a Cup of Tea,” and has been in the works for years. You can join the gallery for a cup of tea or a glass of wine, some holiday snacks, and chat with the artists in a socially distanced way from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Also happening on Saturday, December 5, there’s always something festive going on in Bentonville. Downtown Bentonville Inc. is putting together some activities to go along with the beautiful lights on the square, and to get everyone shopping small at the local businesses. You can drop by their office on the square for an event they’re calling “Weekend Wonderland.” While you’re downtown you can visit with Santa at their extra safe, custom, picture booth that will be open from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.