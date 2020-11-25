Happening in NWA: A Winter Coat Drive, Acoustic Music & Pop Up Theatre

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some events happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry.

Let’s start by talking about a way you can give back. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is partnering with Volunteers of America for the “Warm for the Winter Coat Drive.” You can help spread the warmth of the holidays by donating new coats, hats, scarves, and gloves until December 11. When you visit Pinnacle Hills this holiday season, look for the signs for the coat drive to donate.

Six Twelve Coffee House & Bar in Fayetteville has Musician Ben Harris in the house on Wednesday, November 25! Grab your mask and get ready to enjoy a chill night of acoustic guitar from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Six Twelve has everything you need to get you over the hump this hump-day… Great music, and something to sip on while you’re listening. Social distancing guidelines are in place.

If you’re looking for something to do with your family this week, it’s a great time to catch the Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails! exhibit at the Scott Family Amazeum. The exhibit provides visitors with fun and engaging educational activities that spark children’s learning through play. Because of the pandemic, you do need to register before heading to the Amazeum. They are open Wednesday, November 25 and closed on Thanksgiving day. Their regular schedule resumes on Friday, November 27.

Looking forward to the weekend, the Arts Center of the Ozarks and Downtown Springdale are getting the “Christmas on the Creeks” festivities underway as they present some pop up theatre. The play is called “The Late Afternoon (About 3:45 or So) Before Christmas.” You can catch it on Saturday, November 28 at Shiloh Square in Springdale with performances at Noon, 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., & 4:00 p.m.