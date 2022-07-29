Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

DOG FEES WAIVED

Animal shelters are continuing to encourage pet adoptions as the summer nears its end, and Fayetteville Animal Services is looking to help out.

They announced all dog adoption fees will be waived from Friday, July 29 through Saturday, August 6 as part of the “Dog Days of Summer” event. Currently, the shelter says more than 20 dogs and puppies are available with more coming soon.

Fayetteville Animals Services is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. All pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and all adopters must complete the adoption application first to be approved.

FILL THE BUS

Looking to give back this weekend? How about filling the bus for students in need of school supplies through the United Way of Northwest Arkansas’s Fill the Bus campaign!

The buses will be brought out this morning to Walmart Supercenters across Washington and Benton counties. You can bring your school supply donations to the buses today and tomorrow and help NWA school districts get their kids ready for class.

They are also still hoping to fill a few volunteer slots. Check out our website for locations and hours!

MOVEMENT AT ART VENTURES

Happening tomorrow morning, Art Ventures is continuing their Movement Series. This is a chance for you to come out and explore different ways to move through yoga, stretching, and other guided practices.

These events are currently happening on Saturdays at 9 a.m. through Aug. 20 and they take place at the Art Ventures location in downtown Fayetteville.

OUR ART, OUR REGION, OUR TIME

Here’s a reminder that Walton Arts Center is now accepting submissions for the second open call for Our Art, Our Region, Our Time, a group exhibition featuring works created by Northwest Arkansas visual artists and curated by local artist Kathy Thompson.

Artists can submit works in various mediums including painting, sculpture, digital fiber, photography, mixed medium and more.

The exhibition will be featured in the Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. Submissions are due by Monday, Aug. 15.