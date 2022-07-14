Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

ADULT SKATE NIGHT

Happening Thursday night, take a step back in time to the 1980s.

Adult skate night is taking place at Startlight Skatium right here in Fayetteville starting at 8 p.m. Dress to impress in your acid-washed jeans, neon colors, and don’t forget the aquanet hairspray.

Special guest DJ, Kragermeister will be playing the hits of the 80s as you cruise around the rink.

This is an event for those 18 and up. Admission is $10 and includes skate rental.

AN EVENING WITH THE MAESTRO

Don’t forget there are only a few tickets left for An Evening with the Maestro.

This event benefits programming for the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra.

The event will feature a five-course peach-themed meal, music from Broadway singer Karen Mason and fine wines.

An Evening with the Maestro will be held at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Thaden School in Bentonville.

TYREC’S MEMORIAL RUN

A local mom is hosting a memorial run in honor of her son.

You can carry on the memory of Tyrec Nance on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. on S Hollywood Avenue and the Tsa La Gi trail in Fayetteville.

Tyrec’s mom Pam says her son loved bringing people together and helping others. Proceeds from the memorial run will go towards scholarships for students at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center.

GULLEY PARK CONCERT SERIES

The Gulley Park Concert Series in Fayetteville will be wrapping up Thursday night.

Brennen Leigh will take the stage as the featured performer. The concert will kick off at 7 p.m. and last until 9 p.m.

This concert will conclude the 26th year of the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series.