Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

WOMEN’S BIKE INDUSTRY NETWORKING EVENT

You’re invited to an event focused on building community and empowering women through cycling.

Local cyclist and co-founder of All Bodies on Bikes, Marley Blonsky, and other cycle professionals will be in attendance for the women’s bike industry networking event.

The event is at 6 p.m. at Brika in Bentonville. This is a great opportunity to share stories and expand the cycling community. The first 50 people also get a free beer and free merchandise.

GULLEY PARK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

The Gulley Park Concert Series in Fayetteville will be wrapping up at the park Thursday night.

Their final concert features performer, Brennen Leigh. The concert will kick off at 7 p.m. and last until 9 p.m.

This concert will conclude 26 years of the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series.

AMAZEUM TURNS SEVEN!

The Amazeum in Bentonville is turning seven!

Tomorrow’s scientists, inventors, artists, and engineers have come through their doors every day for hands-on learning and discovery.

You can support the organization by making a monetary donation to help congratulate them on seven years.

On Friday, they are having a Birthday Party all day long with the celebration set to begin at 10 a.m.

FILL THE BUS VOLUNTEERS

Here’s your chance to make sure students don’t start school with an empty backpack.

The Fill the Bus school supply drive is returning to Walmart Supercenters in Washington and Benton counties on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30.

For over a decade, the Fill the Bus school supply drive has been helping Northwest Arkansas children get a head start on the school year. Right now, the United Way is seeking Volunteers!

Shifts begin at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. each day.