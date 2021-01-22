Happening in NWA: Amazeum You and Frozen Toes 5k & 15k

Happy Friday! Here’s what’s happening around NWA this weekend.

The Fayetteville Public Library has a new space that can hold up to 700 people. However, due to the pandemic there is a limit to 200 hundred patrons inside at a time. The library has new collections of books for you and your family to enjoy. There are also rooms like the audio production suite and mixing rooms. This is perfect for singers, musicians and creatives. Hone in on your craft in the large control room and pro tools. The library says it’s a gift that gives everyone the chance to learn grow and engage.



This weekend will be a little chilly, but don’t let that stop you from going for a brisk run. The annual Frozen Toes 5k and 15k Trail Run is happening this weekend. The event is celebrating six years and due to the pandemic is offering a DIY challenge that also begins this weekend. The in person event Saturday will begin at 9:00 a.m. Mt. Keesler Regional Park in Fayetteville. Watch as Jason provides some tips for those participating.



Also happening this weekend there’s a main event showdown at the 112 Drive-In . The lightweight UFC bout featuring Conor McGregor will be streaming live on Saturday. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the event starts at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are sold per car, up to six people.

Amazeum YOU Connect is a weekly opportunity to virtually explore a new and fun experience with an Amazeum educator. Every week, you and your family can explore a new activity together from the comfort of your home through zoom. Friday’s activity is with all the amazing art you can create using tape! This zoom experience will happen 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Make sure you register with the Amazeum in order to receive the zoom link.



Lots of changes happening at the Mt. Sequoyah Center that we want to bring you up to speed on!

First,the center has welcomed a new chef. …Kaitlyn Rush. Kaitlyn joined the team back in August and this month was promoted to the Executive Chef. Kaitlyn and Mt. Sequoyah continue to offer chef-prepared meals each week through their Sequoyah Suppers Program. If you order a meal for next week, you can participate in the virtual Soup Sunday supporting Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.

Another change at the Mt. Sequoyah Center is a partnership worth mentioning. Many folks were saddened that Clubhouse Fitness in downtown Fayetteville had to permanently close their doors recently. However, when disaster strikes, friends step in to help and that’s just what’s happened

as Clubhouse Fitness now has a home on the mountain at the Mt. Sequoyah Center.

