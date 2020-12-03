Happening in NWA: An Artist Lecture, a Local Holiday Market, & Live Music

Here’s a look at events happening throughout Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up.

The Reflexions Music Series invites you to a panel conversation focused on social impact through the arts. The virtual event aims to foster a conversation around the importance of the arts as a tool to advocate for social and creative justice. This inaugural event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3.

Live music returns to Walton Arts Center on Thursday, December 3. There are still a few tickets remaining to see musician Paul Thorn. Paul gained musical fame performing alongside such greats as bonnie Raitt, Sting & John Prine. You can see and hear Paul’s bluesy rock music starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $32. Walton Arts Center has made special policies to keep the audience and artists safe during the pandemic.

Calling all artists and those aspiring to make art! Perhaps you’ve picked up a new hobby during the pandemic. Here’s your chance to hear from a local, working artists. Suzannah Schreckhise will be lecturing via Zoom tonight. The event is being presented by the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. It’s free and open to the public. Suzannah won the museum’s 2019 Annual Invitational art competition and she will be discussing her art on the Zoom call. That event is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m.

Reminder that the NWA Girl Gang’s Holiday Market is still happening. You can find everything from bath and body products to home goods, jewelry and more on their website right now. This is a great way to shop small and support local artisans. We’ve had the NWA Girl Gang on Good Day NWA to talk about the market.

Speaking of local artisans… just in time for the holidays, Pink House Alchemy has created cocktail (or mocktail) kits for the at-home bartenders or those looking to switch up their usual drink. The kits include Cardamom Mulled Wine, Herbalicious Paloma Cocktail & Warm Hug Cider. They also have several other offerings that are available for nationwide shipping as well as for in-store pickup at their Fayetteville retail location.