Happening in NWA: An Artistic Recap & How to Join a Book Club That Suits Your Tastes

Here’s what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including an end-of-year recap from Crystal Bridges and how you can get involved with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

If you or your business is interested in becoming more bike-friendly in the new year, there is a virtual event happening right now that you can still join. Several organizations including BikeNWA and the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to host a series of free workshops where they will take you through the application process to become a Bicycle Friendly Business. The boot camp workshop is happening right now and it lasts until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 14. You can hop in at any time.

If one of your resolutions is to read more in the new year, Fayetteville Public Library has several book clubs that you can join. They have book clubs that meet in the day or night and some focus on different book genres. They’ve had some great book discussions so far this year covering a variety of best-selling authors. It’s free to join these book clubs. All you need to do is sign up.

The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation stepped up and pivoted in 2020 to ensure the continuation of research around these diseases and care for those who have them. Here is where you get involved. Registration is now open for the 2021 Take Steps Fundraising Campaign which usually culminates in the take steps walk in the early summer. The organization says that no matter what it looks like this year, they will come together in some way to celebrate the community.

Crystal Bridges and The Momentary add that extra artistic layer to our community and, if you haven’t been to either of the art spaces in a while, they want to catch you up. They have just released their recap on what happened in 2020 including how they provided over eight-five thousand personal care and art kits to the community. Plus, they had over twenty-five thousand folks attend their online programs. And the best part is that they still have a variety of online programs planned for 20-21. Plus, you can reserve a time online to visit current and upcoming exhibitions at both Crystal Bridges and The Momentary.