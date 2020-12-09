Happening in NWA: An Elvis Tribute & Where to Have a Pint in your Pajamas

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 UP including several holiday-themed events!

New Province Brewing Company in Rogers invites you to drop by for their Christmas Pajama Party. This is the Christmas edition of their regular “Pint And Pencil” event where they provide Sanitized and individually packaged colored pencil and custom coloring sheets. Plus, if you wear pajamas you’ll receive $10 off of your purchase. You can stop by New Province in Rogers anytime on Wednesday, December 9 from 3:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Holidaze at Walton Arts Center is welcoming Elvis tribute artist “Delvis” to the stage on Wednesday, December 9. He’ll be performing classics from The King himself, and even perhaps a few songs of the season. Reservations are currently sold-out, but you can always walk-up to the bar for your drink and enjoy downtown Fayetteville Outdoor Refreshment Area. Delvis takes the stage tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Reminder to consider shopping small if you are looking for Christmas gifts and one way you can do that is by visiting The Peel Mansion in Bentonville for their Twelve Days of Christmas Holiday Store. There are various daily discounts happening until the market closes on Saturday, December twelfth and they have a family photo area, plus kids can drop letters to Santa. The shop is open from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. through Saturday.

Another reminder that during this season of seeing Christmas lights, some of the most beautiful lights in Northwest Arkansas can be found at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Their popular North Forest Lights display is viewable through April, but it’s especially enchanting during the holiday season. Advanced tickets are highly recommended and tickets to sell out frequently. The museum does have several new safety measures in place.