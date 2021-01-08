Happening in NWA: An Ode to Tom Petty, A Ping Pong Tournament, & How to Collect Some Ozark History

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, January 8 to Sunday, January 10.

It’s been a few years since the death of music legend Tom Petty and George’s Majestic Lounge will pay tribute to the Rock Icon with a tribute show called “An Ode to Tom Petty.” The concert is tonight at nine thirty p-m and tickets are fifteen dollars. The venue reminds patrons that this event is for those eighteen and up. Plus, there are several safety protocols in place including limited tickets. Get your tickets before they are sold out.

Record in Downtown Bentonville is holding a unique event this weekend. They are having a Ping Pong Pop up bar! There is no entry fee. Anyone can go and watch! There are costs associated with equipment and table rental. This event isn’t just happening this weekend – it’s happening every Thursday through Saturday during the month of January. Ping Pong teams are invited to sign up for a tournament and we will have the contact email for you on our website.

A new breakfast spot is coming to downtown Fayetteville, Wake and Bake will have their Soft Opening on Saturday and continuing on Sunday. They will be open from 8″00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. each day. The new breakfast bar is located the West End bar, next to Arsaga’s on West Avenue. They are service breakfast, brunch, and bubbles.

If anyone has experience Cabin Fever during the pandemic, Shiloh Museum in Springdale has a remedy. They are offering a virtual open house and collectors day. They will feature an online gallery of items from the museum’s founding collection. You can join the event for free tomorrow starting at ten a-m on the Shiloh Museum’s website.

Here’s an event to look forward. The 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville will be live streaming the Lightweight UFC Bout featuring Connor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The event isn’t until Saturday, January 23, but it’s sure to sell out.