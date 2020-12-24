Happening in NWA: An Open Mic Night & Where to Work Off Those Christmas Calories

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Christmas Eve and throughout the weekend sponsored by 7 Up.

Moonbroch in Rogers is having an Open Mic Night on Thursday, December 24. If you’ve got a talent, they want to put the spotlight on you! Musician, comedian, poet, you name it, come out and show off your skills!!! This special Christmas Eve edition of the open mic lasts from 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Speaking of earning calories, perhaps you want to get a workout by participating in a Christmas Day Bowling Tournament happening at the Springdale Bowling Center tomorrow. Entry to the tournament is forty dollars and check-in will begin at five p-m and the tournament begins at six. Safety protocols are in place at the blowing center.

If you’re looking to earn those extra calories this Christmas season, Umpteen Rides is holding a bike ride along the Lake Fayetteville dirt trail Friday, December 25 at two p-m. There’s an option to do one six mile loop or an alternate eleven mile course. Kids are welcome to this event and participants are reminded to bring a mask and to practice social distancing when off your bike.

Looking ahead to the weekend, if the holiday season has you stressed out, the weather should be nice on Sunday, December 27 for you to check out a nature hike, meditation, and journaling at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. This event is hosted by Cocoon Yoga Lab and they remind participants to wear comfortable shoes, bring a journal, pen and water. The event begins on Sunday at three p-m.