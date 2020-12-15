Happening in NWA: Annual Egg Nog Competition and a Christmas Light Display that Gives Back

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up including an annual egg nog competition and where you can see Christmas lights in Farmington.

Here’s a way you can get festive and give back. Holidaze in Fayetteville is having the 6th Annual “Nog Off.” You are invited to try egg nog flights and then you have the opportunity to vote for your favorite. Holidaze is supporting several non-profits in addition to Walton Arts Center including Meals for Musicians, Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance, Peace at Home Family Shelter and NWA Equality. The event is tonight at will last from 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Have you thought about becoming a yoga teacher or just deepening your practice? If you’re curious about what it takes to become a certified yoga instructor, Yoga Story in Bentonville is hosting a free teacher training info meeting. You have the option of attending this meeting in-person or virtually All you need to do is sign up! The meeting will last from 7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Put your knowledge to the test because it’s Trivia Night at the Odd Soul in Downtown Springdale. The trivia is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. You’ll need to contact the venue to make a reservation to ensure social distancing. There are always to great prizes up for grabs.

If you’re on the hunt for Christmas light displays, check this one out happening in Farmington. “Lights on Driftwood” happens nightly on Driftwood Drive. A couple of things you need to know. Set your radio dial to 100.5 FM to hear the songs that the display will move to. The playlist is posted on Facebook as well in case you want to make plans to hear your favorite songs. The display is also raising funds to support Arkansas Children’s Northwest. The light display will continue until January 2, 2021.

Don’t forget nominations for our 2020 Woman of the Year award are now open. If you have a remarkable woman in your life, we want to hear about her. Nominations are open through December 20.