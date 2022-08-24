Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

ART COURT

You can now lace up your sneakers and hit the court in downtown Fayetteville this fall as the new Art Court has opened.

The art-themed court project was created by the Tyson family in the old Dickson Theater, and as of now it is officially open to the public. This is a free community space that welcomes everyone. No reservations are necessary, but you do need to bring your own ball.

If you want to have a private event there, you can reach out to Experience Fayetteville.

PAN CAN

Take me out to the ball game! The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is hosting an afternoon of baseball as they paint Arvet Ballpark Purple on Sunday when the Naturals take on the Springfield Cardinals.

There’s a pregame presentation and balloon release at 1:30 p.m. and the game starts at 2:05 p.m. Tickets are $10 and 50% of each ticket goes directly to PanCan as they support patients and their families as they Wage Hope!

FAYETTEVILLE FIRST THURSDAYS

Here’s bit of an update that First Thursday is happening in Fayetteville next week.. but there will be not just one but two First Thursdays in Septmeber!

On September 1 the theme is “A Closer Look” and will feature musicians DJ Dribblz, Aamos Cochran and Baang. Then September 15 is the do-over date for Dog Daze which was originally supposed to happen in August.

Both free events will feature food trucks, a kids zone, art installations, group bike rides and more and are scheduled to last from 5:30-9 p.m.

BITE LITE

A reminder that The Bite-NWA event series will continue in September with a one-night festival-style experience at the Jones Center in Springdale.

The event will feature food from local restaurants, activations, live music, and a celebration of Hispanic heritage. Tickets are on sale now for the event which will take place on Thursday, September 1, from 6-9 p.m.

CONJURING AND OTHER SINS

Here is something to know about. With the cooler temperatures, you might be thinking about all those fall activities… including Halloween.

Last year, Mentalist Chase Goforth presented “Conjuring and Other Sins” – an intimate night of cocktails with a little bit of mind reading… well, they are bringing it back to Pinpoint in Fayetteville this October.

There is limited seating for this event which is sure to sell out. Tickets go on sale next month and we will keep up to date on when you can purchase yours!