Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES COCKTAIL TOUR

Happening tomorrow night at Crystal Bridges, you can enjoy a relaxed night of art, drinks, and fun – served with a twist.

This week they’re taking a look at some of the most color-packed paintings in the collection. You’ll meet in Eleven restaurant at 6 p.m. and learn how to make a handcrafted cocktail from master mixologists, then head into the galleries with a guide.

Tickets are $15, $12 for members.

AUGUST ART ON THE BRICKS

The Art on the Bricks Art Walk in Downtown Rogers is happening tomorrow night.

The theme of the art walk is “Happiness is Contagious” and the artists and musicians are ready to make you happy! You can enjoy a broad mix of talented artists and musicians while supporting locally owned restaurants, bars and retail shops.

There are pop-up exhibits, live performances, and more. Art on the Bricks goes from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

VISUAL ARTS AT WAC

Walton Arts Center is proud to host a new visual arts exhibition.

The exhibition is titled ‘Currents’ and will be in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery from August 12 through September 25. The exhibition, featuring a large-scale interactive installation as well as prints and drawings, is presented in partnership with the University of Arkansas School of Art.

The Opening Reception is happening on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

MACARONI KID BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

Looking ahead to the weekend Macaroni Kid is hosting a free Back to School Bash featuring local vendors with giveaways, free crafts and fun.

Touch-a-truck, photo-ops and meet & greet with local after-school activity places like karate, dance, and more. Admission is free with a donation of school supplies, which will be donated to local kids in need.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Lewis Ford in Fayetteville.