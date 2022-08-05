Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

FENIX GALLERY

In case you missed it, Fenix Arts in Fayetteville opened a new exhibition yesterday titled “Fresh from the Studio.”

Several Fenix artists have been hard at work these past few months creating new works for this exhibition, several of which are grouped almost as installations. Long-time represented artist, Hank Kaminksy, named an Arkansas Living Treasure by the Arkansas Arts Council, is the featured artist.

The exhibition opened on First Thursday yesterday and will be open for viewing until September 30.

GALLERY ON 6TH

Speaking of art, you can meet artist Tyler Casey at the Gallery on 6th in Bentonville Friday from 6-9 p.m. Wine and cheese will be on hand at this reception featuring Tylers’s show titled “Check one, Two.”

If you aren’t able to attend the meet and greet today, they are having a second reception on Saturday, August 13th, 3-5 p.m. for you to go view the art.

TONTITOWN GRAPE FESTIVAL

Here’s another reminder that the Tontitown Grape Festival is back!

Lasting until tomorrow you can enjoy free entertainment including carnival rides, grape stomping, arts and crafts and so much more. And of course, there’s the spaghetti that to die for!

Several popular Northwest Arkansas bands are performing as part of the event. So, go enjoy yourselves!

ROBOTS AT THE BALLPARK

Nothing says summertime like baseball and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and they are in the middle of a home series against the Tulsa Drillers.

They’ve won two of the three games played so far and they have another game tonight at 7:05 p.m. If you head to the park on Sunday, you’ll be supporting a local robotics team.

Up to 50% of the ticket sales on Sunday’s game at 2:05 will go directly to support First Robotics Team 54-54 and if you get there early, you might get to see some of their robots in action.

EN FUEGO LATIN DANCE

To close out your weekend, perhaps you’re looking for the opportunity to dance!

Six Twelve Coffee House and Bar in Fayetteville is offering you the opportunity to do just that. They have teamed up with En Fuego Dance and Fitness for a night of Latin dancing.

This is taking place on Sunday beginning at 6 p.m. If you miss it this weekend it does take place every first, second, and third Sundays of each month. https://www.facebook.com/events/859276801425860/