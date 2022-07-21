Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

ART OF WINE: UNCORKED

The Art of Wine festival returns to Northwest Arkansas for its 20th year.

Guests will get the chance to sample some of the world’s finest wines and locally crafted cuisine while enjoying live music.

The Winemakers Dinner is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19. Both events are sold out so make sure you stay connected to Walton Arts Center’s social media and website on dates for next year’s art of wine.

MY FAIR LADY

“My Fair Lady” is the next Broadway show taking the stage at WAC. It tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.”

But who is really being transformed? “My Fair Lady” premieres Tuesday, August 9, and will run through Sunday, August 14. The broadway shows are only in town for a short time so get your tickets now.

Single tickets are available as well as subscription plans for the broadway season and you can create your own subscription.

VISUAL ARTS

Local artists have the chance to submit their work for “Our Art, Our Region, Our Time.”

This is the second annual “Our Art, Our Region, Our Time” exhibition. Artists can submit works in various mediums including painting, sculpture, digital fiber, photography, mixed medium, and more.

The exhibition will be featured in the Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. Submissions are due by Monday, August 15.