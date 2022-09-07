Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

ART ON THE BRICKS

Happening Thursday, Art on the Bricks returns to downtown Rogers.

This month’s event will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting a new exhibit and interactive experience curated by artist David Gomez. The reception for the exhibit will take place at the Rogers Experimental House starting at 4:30 p.m.

Participating artists will share their stories as artists/creatives and their experiences related to moving into Northwest Arkansas.

OZARK QUILT FAIR

After two years of going virtual, the Shiloh Museum’s annual quilt fair returns in person! Make plans to see the area’s most beautiful and interesting quilts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, on the museum grounds.

The 44th Annual Ozark Quilt Fair will also include live music, a food truck, and old-time toys for children to play with. The event is free for the public to attend.

GIRLS ON THE RUN

Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas is on a mission to inspire girls through running and the organization needs your help.

Fall registration is open and there are a few sites that could use more participants. Girls on the Run has programs throughout Northwest Arkansas. There are fun and interactive lessons to keep the girls engaged.

Parents you can click on a school site and it will take you straight to a registration link. There are also opportunities to coach.

LANI HALL & HERB ALPERT

Husband and wife dynamic duo, Grammy-winning vocalist Lani Hall and legendary trumpeter Herb Alpert are coming to Walton Arts Center!

The musical pair are set to perform for one show only on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $26 – $51 and are available at https://www.waltonartscenter.org/.