Happening in NWA: Artistic Opportunities & a New Book Vending Machine

Check out what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including several artistic opportunities and one local school gets a book vending machine.

The new year will be a year of community impact and growth, but can’t be done alone… if you or someone you know would like to utilize or grow their skills while gaining volunteer hours then you’re asked to reach out to My-T-by-Design. They would LOVE to have them join their team. Art experience is not required, just a good, positive attitude, and a passion to ignite the community.

If you are a singer-songwriter looking for a little inspiration, you’re in luck. Six Twelve Coffeehouse and Bar is hosting a songwriting panel on Tuesday, January 12 at 6:00 p.m. They will feature a few local songwriters who will perform & share the methods behind their songwriting. If you are interested in being a featured performer, you’re asked to reach out to the venue. And if you do plan on heading there, please note that they will be following all CDC & state social distancing guidelines to keep this a safe event.

Perhaps you have a budding artist at home. Students in first grade through fourth grade can take part in art lessons. These weekly art lessons are taught at Painted by Peony Art in Farmington. The class lasts from three-thirty to four-thirty each Tuesday and the students will learn painting, drawing ,crafts, and more. All supplies are included. There are safety protocols in place. Contact them now to reserve your spot.

We’re all familiar with the concept of a vending machine: put your money in and get a treat. But, what if that treat is a book! That’s what’s happening at Osage Creek Elementary School. Students simply put in their selection and receive a good book forever! All of the books tie back to the school’s social and emotional learning curriculum. So when a child consistently excels in an area such as kindness or compassion, he or she gets a token! The book vending machine was made possible thanks to the incredible financial support from the Bentonville Schools Foundation. Congrats to principal Lisa St. John and all of the students at Osage Creek!

Shout-out to these kiddos who made almost two hundred snowflake craft kits for the kids at Arkansas Children’s Northwest. These photos were sent in by Jessica Deaton and she says that before the holidays they also dropped off some candy cane craft kits. Plus, they are already looking for their next craft project.