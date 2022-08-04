Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

ULTRA SUEDE AT GEORGE’S

Ultra Suede Party Band is giving you another chance to celebrate summer before it’s going, going, gone!

The concert Friday will feature a high-energy blend of songs you know and love. Head out to George’s Majestic Lounge at 6 p.m.

Dancing, singing and all the fun you can have in two hours! Tickets start at just $8. Attendees can stick around to hear Willi Carlisle who was on Good Day NWA yesterday.

FIRST FRIDAY

First Friday, the monthly festival series featuring live music, food trucks, multiple family-friendly activities, and local vendors returns to Bentonville tomorrow.

The theme during these dog days of summer is “Back to School.” The event, as always, will take place in and around the downtown Square beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting until 9 p.m.

ARTS LIVE AWARDS

An awards celebration and fundraiser is taking center stage this weekend.

Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville will be presenting its ALTY Awards on Saturday at Rockhill Studios. You’re invited to come and celebrate Arts Live Theatre actors, students, and technicians as they are recognized for their contributions.

Tickets are $25 with all proceeds going in support of Arts Live Theatre’s outstanding programming. You can even be a VIP for $10 and receive an ALTY Swag Bag! Good Day’s Jason Suel will be hosting the event.

TAX FREE WEEKEND

In case you missed it, Tax-Free Weekend is almost here!

It starts this Saturday and ends Sunday night.

You can buy certain school supplies, electronic devices, and clothing without paying any state or local sales or use tax.

All stores are required to participate.