Happening in NWA – Awards, Birthdays, a Concert for Animals, & Razorback Soccer

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

Happening Monday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m. the Razorback Soccer Field is back to full capacity. Here’s your chance to see the #13 ranked Razorback Soccer Team in action as the Hogs take on BYU. Tickets are $5 and kids get in free. You also have the chance to take pictures with the teams’ SEC Championship trophies. There will be entertainment provided by the Razorback Marching Band and Spirit Squads during halftime.

We want to give a shoutout to the Park Na Conservatory. The summer ensemble performed for a purrrrrfectly fine audience at Turpentine Wildlife Refuge over the weekend as part of their Big Cat Enrichment. The students included Mari Keiser, Casia Keiser, Macy Brummal & Nina Kinzer. They performed selections from their summer chamber repertoire as well as a few solos. Nina and Mari are both senior preparatory students and have both recently received a 100% scholarship to study advanced strings with renown musicians, Drs. Eun Seo Park and Dominic Na. The Park Na Conservatory is a nonprofit that seeks to bring excellent classical musical opportunities to young musicians in our area. Thank you to Sonja (son-ya) Kinzer the Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Conservatory for submitting these pictures.

Do you have a birthday, anniversary or a big milestone coming up? We want to celebrate with you starting on September 1, our KNWA today team will feature birthdays, anniversaries or any big moments in your life during the morning news cast from 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. Send us an email to Birthdays@KNWA.com and attach pictures or videos. You may see your loved ones featured on the morning show.

The school year is in full swing and we know teachers and staff are already going above and beyond. KNWA is accepting nominations for the Golden Apple Award. Each month during the school year we recognize a teacher, coach, or school counselor who is doing their part to ‘make better happen’ in the classroom. Submit your nomination, in 100 words or less, telling us what makes your nominee so great! Then, tune into KNWA Today the last Wednesday of the month to see who will be featured.