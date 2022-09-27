Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

BENTON COUTY FAIR

The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.

WHATABURGER FALL FESTIVAL

Also, happening tonight is an event celebrating families and the start of the fall season at Whataburger in Fayetteville. Their fall festival is tonight from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Children 12 and under will receive a free kid’s meal and will have the opportunity to have their face painted, have a caricature portrait made, get a balloon animal and win some prizes. This event is happening at the Whataburger on MLK.

SPRING CREEK LITTER CLEANUP

Yesterday we visited with the folks from Keep Arkansas Beautiful and here is your opportunity to do just that. Downtown Springdale and Know the Flow NWA wants to protect water quality and keep Spring Creek looking great so they have organized a Litter Cleanup. This clean-up is part of the “Pick Up Where You Play” cleanups happening throughout the region. Participants are entered to win a cabin stay and a float trip. If you’re interested, you’re asked to gather at Walter Turnbow Park on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

BENTONVILLE BREWING CO. DOG COSTUME CONTEST

Looking ahead to the weekend, Bentonville Brewing Company is giving you something to bark about! They are holding a Dog Costume Contest on Saturday. The event will start at 1:00 p.m. and last until 4:00 p.m. The event is a fundraiser supporting Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. The brewery is dog friendly, and they will have prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places for the best dog costume!

KESSLER MOUNTAIN JAM

Then on Sunday, the Arkansas Mountain Bike Championship Series will host an event at Kessler Mountain in Fayetteville. The Kessler Mountain Jam is a U-S-A sanctioned race and there are categories for all ages and levels. Chip timing, event t-shirts, post-race food and beverage (adult and youth), and awards are part of this great day of racing which is set to start at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

MARTINA MCBRIDE CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT

And finally, Walton Arts Center announced that Martina McBride will bring her annual “The Joy of Christmas” tour to Northwest Arkansas on Sunday, December 18. McBrides says “This is the 12th year of doing the Joy of Christmas Tour, and I truly believe our 2022 version of the show is the best yet.” Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. this Friday.