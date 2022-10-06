Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

FIRST FRIDAY

First Friday, the monthly festival series featuring live music, food trucks, multiple family-friendly activities, and local vendors – returns to Bentonville tomorrow.

The theme is “Oktoberfest.” The event, as always, will take place in and around the downtown square beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting until 9 p.m. The final First Friday for 2022 will be held next month in November, so you only have a couple more chances to head to the square for Bentonville First Friday.

RAZORBACK VOLLEYBALL

Barnhill has been ELECTRIC this season for Razorback Volleyball, but they’ve got one more box they’d like to check. They need 3,016 Hog fans in the house at 7:00 p.m. on Friday against Kentucky to set a new attendance record!

Single-game adult tickets are on sale for $5. Let’s make it happen Hog fans!

SPRINGDALE PARK DEDICATION

The Downtown Springdale Alliance and the City of Springdale invite you to break ground with them at Luther George Park on Friday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m.

The organizations are excited about the transformation of this downtown park. They are making a community celebration out of it with food, entertainment, and programming from the Latin Art Organization of Arkansas, the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and Lisa Academy.

It’s free to attend.

NEW BEGINNINGS COOKING VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

New Beginnings NWA needs your help. The organization says it can still use cooking volunteers for the months of October, November, and December and they are looking for 20-25 volunteers to join them.

We have a link on our website right now for you to sign up. The organization operates a “bridge housing community” to help Northwest Arkansas end homelessness.

BFF FESTIVAL DATES

In Collaboration with founding partner Walmart and presenting partner Coca-Cola, the 9th Annual Bentonville Film Festival readies for a full return to normal in Bentonville and will once again add a global streaming component to its live festivities.

The BFF-Foundation has announced dates for the Geena Davis-led 2023 festival. The event will take place June 13-25 and expand to include an animation category in addition to its competitive categories of Narrative, Documentary, Shorts, Episodics, and Adventure.

Submissions are now being accepted on FilmFreeway for Feature films, and they open for Shorts & Episodic categories on Nov. 14.

DEATH RAY ILLUSTRATION & PRINT EXPO

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 29 as the DeathRay Illustration and Print Expo returns to Northwest Arkansas. The event will take place at the Mount Sequoyah Center on Skyline Drive in Fayetteville.

The DeathRay show explores the various ways illustration and visual storytelling affect our lives. We are a showcase for a diverse array of artists and creators. Entry is $5 and gives you a copy of our DeathRay comic made just for the show!

The show will also feature a unique art installation, panels, and BBQ from Girls Gone BBQ! $5 tickets are on sale now.