Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

BLACK APPLE COMEDY NIGHT

You can join Natural State Comedy on July 7 and every Thursday night in Springdale for Black Apple Comedy Night!

As well as being a showcase of talented regional comedians, their featured comedian tomorrow is the hilarious Edward Bell out of Denver. The show starts at 7:45 p.m., and you’re encouraged to arrive early to get a seat, and maybe even enjoy some hard ciders made on-site.

CBMAA COCKTAIL TOUR: ARCHITECTURE IN ART

It’s a relaxed night of art, drinks, and fun—served with a twist.

Join Crystal Bridges on Thursday for an evening tour of the museum and specialty cocktails inspired by their upcoming temporary exhibition, “Architecture at Home.”

They’ll be taking a look at some of the buildings found in paintings from the permanent collection. Spirited, laid-back, and just plain fun, this tour might become your new favorite way to explore Crystal Bridges.

Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for non-members.

GULLEY PARK CONCERT SERIES

The Gulley Park Concert Series in Fayetteville is in full swing and the series returns tomorrow night.

They are featuring the band “Pert Near Sandstone,” an American Stringband based out of Minnesota. The band is kicking off their tour and if you miss them at this event, they cap their tour with a date in Eureka Springs on September 30.

The Gulley Park concert will kick off at 7 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. The series will continue on Thursday nights until next week, July 14.

TWISTER IN THE OLD SPANISH TREASURE CAVE

How about beating the summer heat in a cave! The Old Spanish Cave north of Gravette will be showing the film “Twister” in the cave this weekend.

You will tour inside the front part of the cavern into the Big Council Room which has been set up as an underground movie theater. The best part: the cavern is a constant 56-58 degrees, making for perfect temperatures in the shade.

You might even want to grab a light jacket when heading to this one. The film is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. Tickets are on sale now.

CACHE PARTNERS WITH LEDGER BENTONVILLE

A new partnership with Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) and the Ledger building in downtown Bentonville has been announced.

According to a press release, this partnership will connect the community and local artists to Ledger with an engaging artwork experience throughout the property. 35 artists have been selected to outfit a designated area including common spaces, nooks, and meeting rooms.

Ledger is a multi-use building with six stories of public bike ramps, workplace options, and more.