Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS EXPO

A popular expo returns where you can spend the weekend shopping local.

The Black Owned Business Expo is happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 and your help is needed. You can volunteer for the event to make sure vendors and attendees are having a good time.

The expo will take place at TheatreSquared starting at 9 a.m. for early bird ticket holders and 11 a.m. for general admission. There will also be an after-party hosted by Four the Culture.

COCKTAILS AT THE MUSEUM

On Thursday, Aug. 20, it’s a relaxed night of art, drinks, and fun—served with a twist.

Join Crystal Bridges staff for an evening tour and specialty cocktails. This time, they are touring the Frank Lloyd Wright Bachman-Wilson House with a handcrafted cocktail for master mixologists. You’ll learn the story of the house and explore elements of the design.

Spirited, laid-back, and just plain fun, this tour might become your new favorite way to explore Crystal Bridges. Tickets are $20, $15 for members.

CENTERTON PICNIC IN THE PARK

If you’re looking for something to add to your weekend plans and you live in Centerton – listen up! You’re invited to head to the Picnic in the Park!

The event will include free food, games for all ages, and great music. The Splash Pad will also be open so be sure to bring your kiddos. The drop-in event will take place at McKissic Springs Park from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday.

FASHION WEEK MODEL CALL

Interform and Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week have put the call out for models to be featured for Fall Fashion Week. Model auditions will take place on Aug. 28, with the time and location to be announced soon.

Until then, save the date, practice your walk and perfect your poses. To date, NWA Fashion week has invested $25,000 into the community.

LOCAL KIDS IN THE 2022 USA MULLET CHAMPIONSHIP

A local 12-year-old needs our help to win a championship title. Rowan Bell from Wesley enjoys Legos, kayaking, and 3D printing. He also has a fantastic mullet! Rowan is currently competing in the 2022 USA Mullet Championship.

At last check, he was 5th in the final round. Click here to vote for Rowan.

GOLDEN APPLE AWARD NOMINATIONS

It’s a new school year here and that means we are officially accepting nominations for the Golden Apple Award!

Each month during the school year we recognize a teacher, coach, bus driver or school counselor who’s doing their part to ‘make better happen’ in the classroom.

All you have to do is click here to submit your nomination, in 100 words or less, telling us what makes your nominee so great!

The Golden Apple Winner will be featured on KNWA Today on the last Wednesday of each month.

CLEAR THE SHELTERS

KNWA is helping thousands of animals find homes during this year’s “Clear the Shelters” Pet Adoption Drive.

Clear the Shelters is hosted by NBC local stations like KNWA nationwide. Click here to see which shelters are participating, and become a fur-ever home for the pets in our region. There’s also a link to donate.

Clear the Shelters runs through August 31.

CUTEST PET CONTEST

Calling all pet parents! We’re hosting a contest where you can show off just how cute your furry family member is. Just head over to our website for your chance to win our cutest pet contest.

All you have to do is upload a picture of your pet doing something adorable, and you could win a $50 gift certificate to Slim Chickens and Dog Party USA. If you don’t have a pet, you can still take part. Just cast your vote for the cutest pet.