Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

BLUEBIRD MUSEUM AT TERRA STUDIOS

This weekend, Fayetteville’s favorite art park is celebrating the iconic glass bluebirds known and loved around the world.

Make plans to attend the grand opening of the new Bluebird Museum at Terra Studios, taking place this Saturday and Sunday. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, you can celebrate the beloved bluebirds with themed activities, live music, DIY workshops, & artist demonstrations at Terra Studios, plus two full days of opportunity to dine on Wicked Wood Fired Pizza while they camp at the art park for the weekend!

Though they’re no longer being produced, the remaining Bluebirds of Happiness are available for purchase – aside from those now preserved in the museum for future generations to enjoy.

MOPAR CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Here’s a reminder that the Mopar Classic will take place on the grounds of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge this weekend. This is your chance to get up close and personal with classic cars.

The event will take place at the Eureka Springs Community Center tonight, and then move to Turpentine Creek for a full day of celebration tomorrow beginning at 9 a.m.

OZARK BEER CO. OKTOBERFEST

The classic Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany officially kicked off last week, but you have the chance to celebrate right here at home.

Ozark Beer Company in Rogers is having a day of Oktoberfest celebrations tomorrow starting at 11 a.m. They’ll have German food, live music, vendors, games, and more.

You put on your lederhosen and polka your way over to the taproom at their downtown Rogers location. The event is free to attend and lasts until 9 p.m.

SPELMAN COLLEGE GLEE CLUB:

Happening Saturday, you’re in for a treat as the Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church welcomes the Spelman College Glee Club. This free family-friendly event will begin at 7:00 p.m. at St. James located in Fayetteville.

This event is a partnership between the NWA Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, the Tea Rose Foundation and the Phi Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

NATURAL ELECTION:

Election season is upon us and if you have questions about voting, how the process works, and more then check out “Natural Election”— a podcast by KUAF Radio and Ozarks Large.

On Tuesday, September 27 at 6 p.m. join the conversation at the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. Your vote matters…find out why and be sure to bring your questions.

CRITICAL MASS SUMMIT:

Save the date for Nov. 4 and 5. That’s when the Critical Mass Summit returns.

This event is geared towards reducing barriers to trails, cycling, and active transportation. You can expect speakers and activities including rock climbing, hiking, yoga, and biking excursions. Early access registration is now open at a discounted price.

You can choose if you want to attend virtually or in person, or one day or both days. Early registration ends on Sept. 30.

FT. SMITH MARATHON:

Happening in the River Valley, lace up your sneakers for an annual event.

The Sixth Annual Fort Smith Marathon, Half-Marathon, and Relays return. On Sunday, runners will race through 26.2 miles of city streets, passing portions of Fort Chafee and Ben Geren Park, highways, and paved travel ways ending at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith campus.

The event is expected to start at 8 a.m. and expected to end at 2 p.m.