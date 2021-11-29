Happening in NWA – Brewtastic Book Fair, Giving Tuesday, and Caroling on the Creek!

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Happening on Monday, November 29, it’s a Brewtastic Book Fair. Rogers Public Library and the Friendly bookstore are partnering with Ozark Beer Company to bring a book fair to the brewery, There will be both new and used books for you to get a start on your holiday shopping for to grow your own book stack. There will be drawing for prizes, snacks available, and a bookmark making station for both kids and adults. The event takes place at Ozark Beer Company in Rogers from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29 is Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to supporting nonprofits across the country. The pandemic combined with a loss in federal funding have left some nonprofits in desperate need of community support and donations. We’ve had several area non-profits on the show recently raising awareness about their needs. It’s easy to get involved. All you need to do is go to GivingTuesday.org and type in or search for the organization you want to support.

Tis the season for Caroling! Mark your calendars for a magical night of caroling, celebrating, and Santa Claus happening in Downtown Springdale on Friday, December 3. You can hear Holiday classics from every elementary, middle school, junior high, and high school in Springdale! At this family-friendly event you can also see the largest Christmas tree in the state of Arkansas! “Caroling on the Creek” starts on Friday at 5:15 p.m. at Shiloh Square and Turnbow Park in Springdale and is hosted by the Springdale Public Schools!

On Saturday, December 4, the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust is teaching you how to identify dormant trees by their bard, buds, and leaf scarfs! They are inviting you out for an educational tour of the trees on Kessler Mountain in Fayetteville. The course goes along the wooded trails of the Kessler Outdoor Classroom. The trail is rated as easy to moderate, and the trail loop is less than 1 mile long. This is socially-distanced event is limited to 20 participants.