Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

BUSINESS & BREWS

Thursday afternoon, the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to a professional night out called “Business & Brews.” The Chamber has partnered with Preferred Office Technologies for this event that will include tech giveaways, activities, snacks, drinks, and more.

The event will last from 4:30-6 p.m. You can find the details here.

CBMAA LIVE STREAMING EVENT

Also on Thursday, you can celebrate the new Crystal Bridges free exhibition “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” with an opening discussion that will explore the importance of the U.S. Constitution and free speech to democracy.

At this live streaming event, they will explore the relationship between the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, dive deep into the First Amendment, and see why the freedoms of conscience and expression are so important to democracy.

The live stream takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

BOOK SIGNING WITH DANICA ROEM

Looking to add to your summer reading list? Space is limited for you to meet author Danica Roem.

Roem will be reading a short excerpt from her book “Burn the Page” as well as doing a book signing. It’s happening at Two Friends Books in Bentonville this Friday at 5 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required due to limited space.

MUSIC EDUCATION INITIATIVE

Finally, the Music Education Initiative is holding a week-long Workforce Training Workshop at the Arkansas Arts Academy.

It’s an immersive experience that exposes, educates, and trains participants on production and technical fundamentals and offers the opportunity to work with companies that require trained talent.

If you are looking for a job in the music industry, this training is a springboard to your professional career. The event takes place each day the week beginning Monday, August 1.