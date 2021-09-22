Happening in NWA – Call for Art; Litter Clean-Up; Duck Race; Demolition Derby; Open Water Swim

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper.

Calling artists! Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks is looking ahead to their November event which will take place on Veterans Day. They are encouraging Military Veterans or those with art that is influenced by military themes to submit their works to exhibit. They are accepting the art now all the way through November second.

Here’s a reminder that the NWA Stormwater Program is inviting you to do your part and remove litter from area waterways. Pick Up Where You Play is a multi-city, multi-day, litter clean-up taking place through the end of October. On Saturday, there’s a clean up happening at the Farmington Library from nine to eleven a-m. There are several other clean ups planned through the month of October including events in Elkins, Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers. We have full details on our website.

A quack-tastic event is taking place this weekend. The Fourth Annual Duck Race will take place in downtown Springdale this Saturday. If you want your rubber duck to race in the event, you must purchase ducks by Friday. The ducks race down Spring Creek. Spectators are asked to gather at Shiloh Square. The event supports the Springdale Public Schools Education Foundation.

The Demolition Derby returns to Parsons Stadium in Springdale on Saturday, September 25 for their fall event. The show was originally scheduled for August fourteenth and if you purchased tickets for that date, they will still be honored. The event is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $14 and kids can get in for just $9.

Happening on Sunday, September 26, you have the chance to set a record! The state’s first sanctioned Open Water Swim will take place on Beaver Lake this weekend. Swimmers will gather at the Beaver Dam Site Park on Sunday and the race starts at eight a-m. Because it’s the first race of it’s kind in Arkansas, all winners will be setting state records.