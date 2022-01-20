Happening in NWA – Call for Models; Pottery Nights; Succulent Class

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

A new online clothing boutique is opening soon and wants YOU to be its star. Line Dry Boutique is having a virtual model call for lifestyle and apparel models for its Spring-Summer ’22 Launch. Models must be local to NWA and submit an updated headshot, lifestyle image and portfolio.

Also happening, live music returns to Core of Arkansas in Springdale. This week’s event was moved from Wednesday to Thursday, January 20 due to the weather. Taking the stage will be Amber Sterling and Kevin Watkins. The duo will perform from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Community Creative Center in Fayetteville is offering a fun way to learn a new skill with your loved ones. Grab your friends, family or that special someone for Date Night Pottery Wheel Fridays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You will be instructed on the wheel throwing process. Come ready to learn and dress for a mess. No clay experience necessary. The cost of the class is $48. If you miss this week, there are additional dates available to sign up.

Here’s a reminder to sign up for the make and take Succulent Class at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Lee Witty stopped by last week and showed us a few tips on succulent making. There are two opportunities for you to get involved. Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The cost is $55 for members and $65 for non-members.