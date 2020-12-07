Happening in NWA: Carol Singing, Speed Dating, & Scrooge Returns to Northwest Arkansas

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s a look at events happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up.

The Fay Jones School of Architecture & Design has launched a new display. The display is entitled “Two Sides of the Border” is part of their public exhibition series. You can view the display from Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. until the end of February 2021.

It’s the time of year where you might be wanting to sing your favorite carols. First United Methodist Church in Bentonville is hosting a virtual “Old Time Hymn Sing” from 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. You can expect to sing your favorite Christmas hymns You can also download the song sheet before the event so that you can sing along.

Tickets are on-sale now for TheatreSquared‘s virtual production of a holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol.” The award-winning theatre company has reimagined the story to be played by only 2 actors who portray all of the character from the story. It’s an all star cast for all star fun. You can start streaming the production December 8 all the way through December 27th. Tickets start at $25.

If you are single, here’s an event you’ll want to pay attention to. Take a break from swiping left or right and join Leisurlist for their first ever virtual speed dating event. The event is completely virtual and will take place on Wednesday, December 9 night at 7:00 p.m. All the spots for women have sold out, but there are still remaining spots for Northwest Arkansas young, professional men.

Do you have a remarkable woman in your life? We want to hear about her! KNWA has started accepting nominations for our 2020 Woman of the Year Award. Nominations are open starting Monday, December 7 and lasting through Sunday, December 20.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play