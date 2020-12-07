Happening in NWA: Carol Singing, Speed Dating, & Scrooge Returns to Northwest Arkansas

Here’s a look at events happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up.

The Fay Jones School of Architecture & Design has launched a new display. The display is entitled “Two Sides of the Border” is part of their public exhibition series. You can view the display from Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. until the end of February 2021.

It’s the time of year where you might be wanting to sing your favorite carols. First United Methodist Church in Bentonville is hosting a virtual “Old Time Hymn Sing” from 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. You can expect to sing your favorite Christmas hymns You can also download the song sheet before the event so that you can sing along.

Tickets are on-sale now for TheatreSquared‘s virtual production of a holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol.” The award-winning theatre company has reimagined the story to be played by only 2 actors who portray all of the character from the story. It’s an all star cast for all star fun. You can start streaming the production December 8 all the way through December 27th. Tickets start at $25.

If you are single, here’s an event you’ll want to pay attention to. Take a break from swiping left or right and join Leisurlist for their first ever virtual speed dating event. The event is completely virtual and will take place on Wednesday, December 9 night at 7:00 p.m. All the spots for women have sold out, but there are still remaining spots for Northwest Arkansas young, professional men.

Do you have a remarkable woman in your life? We want to hear about her! KNWA has started accepting nominations for our 2020 Woman of the Year Award. Nominations are open starting Monday, December 7 and lasting through Sunday, December 20.