Happening in NWA: Celebrate a Victorian Christmas & Meals for Musicians

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including several holiday-themed events!

You might remember that during the pandemic Fayetteville Roots Festival has been providing Meals for Musicians whose income has been drastically reduced. Some exciting news on that front is that December 10 & 17, Fayetteville Roots is partnering with Brightwater culinary students who will provide meals to musicians out of the Brightwater Mobile Food Lab that will be parked outside of Roots HQ in downtown Fayetteville. They are always accepting donations for this initiative. As of around Thanksgiving, the program had distributed over 1,500 meal care packages.

The Momentary in Bentonville is holding a site-specific sound installation from DJ Girlfriend. This is dj girlfriend’s response to the Nick Cave exhibit, and December 10 is the last day for this experience which will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A little about DJ Girlfriend, she is known for spinning disco, house, and funk music. Priority is a top concern for The Momentary, so they have several, updated safety measures in place.

If you’re interested in learning how Christmas was celebrated in days of yore, the Rogers Historical Museum can help with that. They are presenting “A Victorian Culinary Christmas” in the Hawkins House at the museum. Admission is free and this event is happening on Thursdays through Saturdays, now through January 2. You can slip away into the past and experience some of the Christmas culinary traditions of yesteryear.

Here’s something so cool happening to a local teacher. Dylan Hale, who teaches at Old High Middle School in Bentonville. Recently participated on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Good Day NWA caught up with Dylan and asked him about his experience. The school came together and had a Mr. Hale Day where they created mustache’s to match Mr. Hale. Students also had coloring sheets inspired by the maple bacon shortbread cookies that Mr. Hale made during the show.