Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

NWA FOOD BANK BARTENDING TIP-OFF:

Make your calendars for a one-of-a-kind event benefiting the NWA Food Bank.

On Thursday, September 15, you have the chance to support the food bank’s inaugural celebrity bartending tip-off event.

Six local celebrities who are making a big impact in our community will compete to see who can raise the most tips.

This event will take place in Rogers from 4-6 p.m. at the Hunt Tower Terrace. Limited tickets are available.

SWING DANCE

Check this out – if you’re looking for a new hobby to pick up this fall, why not try swing dancing?

The Northwest Arkansas Swing Dance Society is offering free dance practice sessions on Monday nights this fall.

Tonight they are meeting on the University of Arkansas campus. The location is on your screen.

These sessions are open to the public and you don’t even need a dance partner to attend. Just show up and have fun!

CHEF SUPPER

Happening tonight, Peat and Pearls is featuring Chef Matthew Cooper and his new restaurant “Conifer” as part of the “Fall Supper Series.”

You can join Chef Cooper for a five-course meal as dinner guests will get a taste of what you can expect at this new restaurant at the first supper of our fall season in Bentonville.

CELEBRATING HISPANIC HERITAGE

On Wednesday, head to the Amazeum to celebrate Hispanic heritage!

They will have a community spotlight and pop-up shop with one community, Sugar Apple Baking Co., and the Hispanic Women’s Organization of AR to create memorable moments through hands-on education,

While also valuing diversity and inclusion.

This event will be held on September 14 from 3-7:30 p.m.

T2 KICK-OFF:

Here’s a reminder that TheatreSquared will be holding their Season 17 kickoff party this weekend.

On Sunday, they’ll be closing the streets and partying with food, drinks, and live performances.

Featured entertainment includes the Stockholm Jazz Band and multiple favorite T2 artists.

The Season 17 kickoff is set to take place from 6-9 p.m. and if you want more details, be sure to check out our website for the interview with Chris and Andrea that we did last week!

LPGA VOLUNTEERS:

The Walmart Championship presented by P&G will return September 17-25.

An event like this takes a lot of people to ensure the event is a success. That’s where you come in.

The LPGA Tour says needs volunteers to help out during this year’s event.

It costs $45 to volunteer but you’ll get a behind-the-scenes experience at the tournament, four weekly tickets for your friends and family, and complimentary breakfast and lunch during your volunteer shifts.