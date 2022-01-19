Happening in NWA: Chef’s Table, BODYSONNET’s “Art Tonic,” & Adult Acting Classes

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Mountain Biking has certainly become a trendy thing to do in Northwest Arkansas, but many of us need a guide or a mountain bike coach in order to even visit our trails. Well, what if you could become your own coach and guide? Mountain Biker Lindsey Richter is hosting a virtual workshop this evening for Ride it Grrrl – which is “a community for lady riders.” Their Winter Workshop takes place online on Wednesday, January 19 beginning at 8:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Happening Friday, January 21 at Crystal Bridges, you can join Executive Chef Timothy Ordway and his team for a 3-course culinary voyage, inspired by the temporary exhibition “In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting.” Alongside the museum’s curators and interpretation team, the culinary artists have crafted a seafood menu that will be paired with hand-selected wines. Must be at least twenty-one to attend. Your ticket includes food, a welcome cocktail, and wine pairings. A vegetarian menu is also available. “Chef’s Table” begins Friday, January 21 at 6:00 p.m.

It will be a Super Saturday at Fayetteville Public Library as they will celebrate the Year of the Tiger. You’re invited to this year’s Chinese New Year celebration which will include dances from the Chinese Association of NWA, lion dancers, snacks and a craft. This event is free and geared towards families and it begins Saturday, January 22 at 10:00 a.m.

BODYSONNET invites you to Art Tonic – a virtual celebration and a platform to premiere new work. As a collective committed to innovative and accessible art, BODYSONNET will be hosting this event to audience members who make a tax-deductible donation of ten dollars or more. Art Tonic includes a talkback, the premiere of the new film “The Mount” and previews of their upcoming season! It’s open to all, registration is open now and the event goes live on their website and social media on Sunday, January 30.

We often talk about acting classes on the show, but most of them are geared toward young people. Adults – listen up! This is your chance to get in on the ACT-ion. TheatreSquared is holding several upcoming adult acting classes for everything from Improvisation to Shakespeare and even foundational acting approaches like Stanislavsky and Meisner! The classes are week-long intensives. All Classes have five sessions held every evening from 7:30-9:30pm, Monday through Friday. The first of these classes begin on January 24.