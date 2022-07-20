Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

DIRTY SOUTH

Here is a reminder that this weekend is your final chance to see it at Crystal Bridges before it’s gone.

“The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” highlights the impact of the African American south on U.S. contemporary culture.

It’s an immersive experience that spotlights the southern landscape through its musical heritage, spiritual complexity, and regional swagger and is meant to spur conversations among visitors.

You can see “The Dirty South” until Monday, July 25. General admission is $12.

THEATRE PLAY

Happening at the Fayetteville Public Library you can learn different theatre games.

Simone Cottrell is a multidisciplinary theatre-maker and will guide guests through various exercises.

The event will focus on social practice theatre that centers on traditionally disinvested and disempowered communities.

Guests are asked to bring water and wear clothes that can move easily. Yoga mats and blankets are encouraged.

CHAMBER MUSIC

Also happening is Chamber Music on the Mountain and the NWA Jazz Society are partnering for “Grooves: Classical and Jazz Intermixed.”

This musical event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library. If you’re looking at a preview of what you can expect from the Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival, we had a few guests this week to talk about the festival, which will feature several performances throughout NWA.

The summer festival will go through July 30.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY

The City of Fort Smith is celebrating the most wonderful time of year a little early.

Christmas in July is set to kick off Thursday, July 21.

Bonneville House, Clayton House, and the Fort Smith Museum of History will host the three-day event featuring early holiday shopping to give you all the feels of Christmas.

There will be children’s activities, food trucks, and fun shopping activations like a “sip and shop” and “merry morning mimosas.”

Tickets start at $5 for shopping events with additional tickets available to purchase for other events.