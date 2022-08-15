Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

CITY HALL SELFIE DAY

The City of Bentonville is celebrating the seventh annual City Hall Selfie Day today. Here’s what you need to know:

You’re invited to take a picture of yourself or a group in front of Bentonville City Hall. Then, post the picture on social media with the hashtag #cityhallselfie. Be sure to tag “Engaging Local Government Leaders” or ELGL on social media.

The organization will have trophies, recognition, and prizes for people and organizations that show the most pride and creativity.

NOMADS COMEDY OPEN MIC

Comedy nights return to Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The Natural State Comedy Open Mic is always free to attend and is a place for comedians of all experience levels to perform. Sign-ups will take place at the venue before the show. If you’re interested in performing, you should plan to be there at least 30 minutes before show time and sign up on the list.

If you would like more information about performing, visit our website.

TERRIFIC TUESDAY NIGHTS

A reminder that this is the final month of the season to experience Terrific Tuesdays Nights at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

You can enjoy free entry into the garden tomorrow evening. The focus of the event is a free Gladiator Camp workout from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Drop-ins are welcome.

The entire event will last from 5-8 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair for this family-friendly series. That allows you to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings.

STORYTIME FOR GROWNUPS

On Thursday, the Imagination Library of Carroll County and Got-a-hold Brewing is presenting “StoryTime for Grown-Ups.”

At 6 p.m., local author Amy Wellman will be reading her original story. Plus, they will have cornhole, and putting greens will be set up for more lawn games.

The event is taking place at the Got-a-hold Brewery beginning at 5 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will support the Imagination Library.

MELODY POND AT BIKE RACK

Also on Thursday, the Patio Series at Bike Rack Brewing rolls on. This time they welcome folk duo “Melody Pond.”

Free music begins at 7 p.m. at the Brewery’s 8th Street Market location.