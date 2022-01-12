Happening in NWA – Concert News; Downtown Springdale Seeks Input; Getting Over “Blue Monday”

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Downtown Springdale is looking for public input as they review their master plan which was developed by in 20-15. You have the opportunity to share your feedback for the future of Downtown Springdale through an online survey that is provided in English, Spanish, and Marshallese. In addition to taking the survey, they are also encouraging you to attend a public forum. Click here for the master plan, a link to the survey and future dates for public forums.

On Thursday, January 13, at 11:20 a.m. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is hosting a preschool playdate called Mini-Mariners. This is a creative event for preschoolers inspired by the temporary “In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting.” art exhibition. You can expect a kid-friendly performance and art making. The museum is following CDC guidelines and asks all attendees ages 2 and up and staff to wear a face covering indoors and outdoors except while eating or drinking.

Breweries in Northwest Arkansas are getting creative. Last week we talked about a night of dueling bonfires at Saddlebock, this time… a special event to get you over “the most depressing day of the year.” That’s right… A group of academics in the UK calculated the most depressing day of the year using a formula of weather conditions, debt level, time since Christmas, time since new year’s resolutions have been broken, low motivational levels. That day is typically the third Monday of January, which this year is on the seventeenth. Well, Crisis Brewing Company in Fayetteville wants to get you over that hump by hosting “Blue Sunday.” It happens on Sunday from two to eight p-m. They have several specials happening that day to make sure you are “okay” in what can be a depressing time.

Here’s some concert news. Country music superstars and multi-Grammy and C-M-A Award-Winners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town have joined forces to co-headline “The Bandwagon Tour”… And they’re making a stop here in Northwest Arkansas. The show comes to the Walmart AMP on Sunday, May 8. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, Jan. 14 at 10:00 a.m. Interesting fact, Phillip Sweet from Little Big Town was born in Tennessee but raised right here in Arkansas.

Sticking with music news, Yesterday, JJ’s Live in Fayetteville announced that popular/90s-early 2000s emo/rock bands Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional will perform at the venue in Fayetteville March 5. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 9:00 a.m. with pit/floor tickets costing $125. VIP packages are also available.

