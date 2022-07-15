Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas:

Let’s kick off the weekend with a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Starting today you can celebrate a century of southern black culture.

The Momentary is hosting several events to accompany The Dirty South exhibit at Crystal Bridge this weekend.

There will be poets, artists, and scholars sharing the complexity of the African American south.

Today is an opening performance with Danny Simmons, Vernon Reid and Dwayne Dolphin. That’s starts at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall.

Additional events include conversations with artists like Nick Cave and a concert on Saturday with Run the Jewels and Big Boi.

Local artists Baang and Jasper Logan will kick off that concert.

Also happening Friday, it’s the 15th annual CDBG in the park.

This community picnic is taking place 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Walker Park large pavilion in south Fayetteville.

This is a free, family-friendly event hosted by the City of Fayetteville’s community development block grant where you can learn more about the programs the city has to offer.

There will be food, cool drinks and fun activities.

Live music is continuing at Railyard Live in downtown Rogers.

Friday, Rodney Block Collective is bringing its blend of traditional jazz, gospel, hip-hop, bebop, funk and soul to the stage.

Then on Saturday, get ready to jam to the sound of country, Ozark folk and psychedelic tunes with Eureka Strings.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m. Entry into the event is free, but you must register to reserve your spot.

Here’s a reminder the City of Fort Smith is creating a fun way to get out and shop local with the help of the iconic children’s book character, Waldo.

The famous character is making rounds to 17 local businesses for the 10th anniversary of Find Waldo Local. you and your family can participate in finding Waldo around town by picking up a Waldo passport at Bookish to begin your scavenger hunt.

Participants have until July 29 to find as many Waldos as possible. There are prizes along the way.

For details on all of our Happening in NWA stories including tickets to Railyard Live and the Dirty South weekend, just head over to our website gooddaynwa.com.