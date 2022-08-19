Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

RAILYARD LIVE

The live music keeps rolling at Railyard Live in Rogers this weekend.

First up, tonight you can catch music from Her Set Her Sound – a group committed to amplifying “her” on and off the stage. You can expect beats from DJ Dribblz and DJ Susie Q among others.

Then on Saturday night, Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion will be bringing their reggae fusion sound to the stage. The Railyard Season lasts until September 24. A full list of remaining concerts is online. https://railyardlive.com/

ROCKY HORROR AND TAROT

If you’re looking for some decadence this weekend, the Tree House in Bentonville is doing something fun. It’s Rocky Horror Weekend as they will have two days of live music, arts, crafts, and acrobats.

Each night, there will be an interactive screening of the movie along with prop bags. Tonight, all ages are welcome but those under 17 must be accompanied by someone who is at least 21. Saturday’s event is for ages 18+. Costumes are highly encouraged.

DUCK DAY 2022

The summer might be coming to a close, so this could be one of your last weekends to head to Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith – and it’s all for a great cause.

Duck Day is an annual event where the community can come out and learn more about STEPS Family Resource Center and the programs they offer. They have duck-themed games for kids of all ages and the day ends with the Rubber Ducky Derby where 1200 rubber ducks race around the Lazy River at our local waterpark.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

DISC GOLF AT WALKER PARK

Also happening Saturday, Disc Golf is back at Walker Park in Fayetteville and Waxhaws Disc Golf is bringing you a weekend tournament. They will have sanctioned singles or unsanctioned doubles. Players will be able to tee anytime from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost will be $20 per player, $40 per team for doubles. You can register online right now. And, if you’re not a disc golfer – not to worry. You can always show up to watch and support the players.

COURTYARD SESSIONS – MOMENTARY

The Momentary is continuing to offer free live music on select Sundays through October at their Courtyard Sessions.

This Sunday, you can check out the music of “The Red Lens” with Matt Magerkurth (Major-Kurth) at the Tulip Barn beginning at 4 p.m. The event is absolutely free with no ticket required and is presented in partnership with CACHE. https://themomentary.org/seasons/courtyard-sessions/