Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Terrific Tuesday Nights

A reminder that Terrific Tuesdays have returned to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

This is the last month of the season for this event, so go while you can.

You can enjoy free entry into the garden on Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m.

Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair for this family-friendly series that allows you to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings.

Terrific Tuesday nights will continue through August with the last planned event being on Tuesday, August 30.

August Cocktail Tour

On Thursday, it’s a relaxed night of art, drinks, and fun—served with a twist.

Join Crystal Bridges on Thursday for an evening tour of the museum and specialty cocktails.

They’ll be taking a look at some of the beautiful blooms found in paintings from our permanent collection.

Spirited, laid-back, and just plain fun, this tour might become your new favorite way to explore the museum.

Tickets are $15, $12 for members.

Dog Daze First Thursday

Also happening on Thursday,

make plans now to head to the downtown Fayetteville Square for First Thursday.

The event takes place in downtown Fayetteville starting at 5:30 p.m.

August’s theme is “Dog Daze” and all types of dogs will be celebrated.

The free event will feature food trucks, a kids zone, art installations, group bike rides and even a dog daze pageant and some Pups on Parade.

Willi Carlisle Album Release

Finally, Willi Carlisle has released his new album called “Peculiar Missouri” but he’s doing a big album release party at George’s on Friday night.

He’s playing the album cover to cover starting at 8:30 p.m. Carlisle says to expect costumes, weird surprises, glitter bombs, and more.

Tickets are on sale now for $15.