Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

AMAZEUM MAKER MEET UP

If you’re feeling creative, then join Amazeum’s Maker Meetup. Here’s your chance to connect and learn with local makers and educators virtually.

The virtual meet-up will take place tonight at 6:30 p.m. in partnership with the Elementary Integrated STEM Education program at the University of Arkansas. This month, attendees will learn about the exciting things happening in teacher education.

Participants will get their hands on an engineering design challenge that can be used by teachers, students, families, or makers. There is complimentary admission with no registration is required.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS

Happening Tuesday night at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville, the band the Mountain Goats will perform with doors opening at 6 p.m.

If you’re not familiar with their music, they are from California. They rose to notoriety in the 90s by producing lo-fi home recordings and releasing them on cassette and vinyl. However, these days the band does record studio albums with a full band.

You can check them out at JJ’s live tonight.

THEO’S ART GALLERY OPENING

This week, Theo’s in Rogers is hosting another Art Gallery Reception in their space. The exhibition is called “Fragile” and features the work of several artists, curated by Angie Gomez.

The reception is taking place on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Admission is free.

DOG DAZE DO-OVER

Also, happening on Thursday, make plans now to head to Downtown Fayetteville Square for First Thursday. This event is a do-over of the event that was to take place in August.

This means that this is the second First Thursday event to take place in September. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. The theme is Dog Daze and all types of dogs will be celebrated. The free event will feature food trucks, a kids zone, art installations, and even a dog daze pageant and some pups on parade.

WE WON’T BACK DOWN TO ALS

Thursday night the ALS in Wonderland Foundation is hosting their “We Won’t Back Down” inaugural benefit concert at Northwest Arkansas Community College.

The event will feature the music of DJ Ronnie and Funk Factory and is set to begin at 6 p.m. Champagne and Food has been curated by Tusk and Trotter restaurant. There are some tickets still remaining. Ticket prices start at $25.

COLER ROLLER

This weekend, the Friends of Arkansas Single Track are bringing back the Coler Roller mountain bike party and membership drive.

In partnership with the Peel Compton Foundation, the event will feature several races, group rides, relays, prizes music, and more. The event lasts from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday with clean-up happening on Sunday.