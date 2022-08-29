Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

DRINK BEER, DO GOOD

Beer enthusiasts can unite for a good cause tonight. “Drink Beer, Do Good” is a monthly event where Ozark Beer Company in Rogers partners with a local organization and brings them to their taproom to share on their mission.

The event is happening today from 1-8 p.m. and for every beer purchased during that time, OBC will donate $1 back to the organization. This month’s organization is Canopy NWA, whose focus is welcoming and equipping refugees with all they need to build new in NWA.

TERRIFIC TUESDAY NIGHTS

A reminder that this is the final week of the season to experience Terrific Tuesday Nights at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. You can enjoy free entry into the garden tomorrow evening. Drop-ins are welcome.

The entire event will last from 5-8 p.m. and guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair for this family-friendly series that allows you to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings.

CRITERIUM SERIES CONTINUES

The Natural State Criterium Series is coming back to downtown Springdale this week for the third and final date of the summer. The events are high-energy, spectator-friendly races.

The series started earlier this summer and had one event each throughout the months of June, July, and now August. There are several events surrounding the cycle races including tailgates, afterparties, and more.

If you’re looking for additional details on how you might plan your night out in support of these cyclists, head to our website.

CRITERIUM RACE AFTER PARTY

Speaking of the events surrounding the bike series, here’s one we should mention. The official race after party is going down outside the Big Sexy Food Porch in Downtown Springdale and features the music of Murray Williams.

The event is set to last from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday and you can join in the fun as soon as the race finishes.

ART TRAIL AT NIGHT

Looking toward the weekend, on Friday night Crystal Bridges is giving you another chance to experience an evening of drop-in, creative fun under the stars with music, food, artmaking, and more.

They’re transforming the South Lawn and Art Trail into a glowing garden of light and imagination that’s fun for all ages. The event is called Art Trail at Night and is free to attend with no ticket required.

The event is set to last from 8-11 p.m.