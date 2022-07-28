Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

BLACK APPLE COMEDY NIGHT

You can join Natural State comedy tonight and every Thursday night in Springdale for Black Apple Comedy Night!

As well as being a showcase of talented regional comedians, this week, they have the return of the hilarious Kansas City comedy duo of Aaron Naylor and Stephen Taylor!

The show starts at 7:45 p.m., and you’re encouraged to arrive early to get a seat and maybe even enjoy some hard ciders made on-site.

ELECTRIFY YOUR BIKE

Happening on Saturday, you can see for yourself what everyone is raving about.

Electric bikes have become popular and even coveted items recently – so check this out. You can head to Big Box Karaoke in Fayetteville on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to talk with the pros at Greenway Bike Company about converting your existing bike into an E-bike.

They will also have several converted bikes for you to test ride while you’re out at the farmer’s market, stop by Big Box and pay these folks a visit.

FOREST CONCERT SERIES

The Forest Concerts Series is back at Crystal Bridges this weekend for the final concert of the summer.

This Saturday, you’ll be treated to the music of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils with the Creek Rocks as the opening act.

General admission is $17 and $15 for members.

You can reserve your spot online or by calling guest services. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the North Forest.

CHOCTAW CLUB

Looking ahead — area golf fans can now get upgraded tickets for the 2022 Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

The “Choctaw Club” is offering free food and drinks for ticket holders and exclusive access to a hospitality deck on hole 15.

The daily $75 ticket is now available for all three days of official tournament play, which starts September 23.

You can find more information on our website.