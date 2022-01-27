Happening in NWA – Enjoy Some Laughs & a Gaze at the Stars!

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Let’s kick it off with some laughs! You can join Natural State Comedy on January 27 and every Thursday night in Springdale for Black Apple Comedy Night! The series kicked off earlier this month and is a showcase of talented regional comedians. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and you’re encouraged to arrive early to get a seat, and maybe even enjoy some hard ciders made on-site at black apple hard cider!

Krewe Du Kork in Bentonville is a benefit wine dinner for the Eureka Springs School of the Arts, and it’s not too late to get in on the action. Due to the recent impacts of Covid-19, they are pivoting to provide a take-home 4-course dinner created by the Grand Taverne and a bottle of wine – it’s all included in your ticket price. Chef Jeff Clements will be sending instructions along with the take-home meals. You can pick-up your meals tomorrow and Saturday.

Pack Rat Outdoor Center and the U of A have partnered with the City of Fayetteville to help preserve the ecology of Lake Wilson by working to prevent the spread of invasive plants. They are hosting an invasive plant pull to remove existing and encroaching bush honeysuckle, along with other non-natives. You can volunteer to help at the invasive pull. It’s happening Saturday, January 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Our friends at 37 North Expeditions have been known to curate outdoor experiences, mostly for adults but, they also provide experiences for the whole family and that’s what’s happening this weekend. This adventure is a hike, plus astronomy, and dinner. The whole family can learn about the stars with experts from NWA Space! After your meal, you’ll end the evening by making s’mores and waiting for the stars to come out, then taking a look through telescopes. A few tickets do remain for this event which will take place at lake Atalanta in Rogers Saturday, January 29.

This Saturday, January 29 George’s Majestic Lounge is paying tribute to 90s Hip-Hop music with the super group “Gin and Juice” performing. You can expect to hear cover songs from Tupac, Eminem, Doctor Dre and more. Tickets are on sale now.