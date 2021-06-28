Happening in NWA – Events for Preschool Learners, Performers, Comedians, Actors, & Playwrights

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

Kindness and Joy toys in Fayetteville is excited to bring Story Time back this summer. Tuesday, June 29 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m., you can little learner can join them to experience the book “A Big Mooncake for Little Star.” The event is free, but they ask that you do register in advance. The session is best suited for preschool age children, but all are welcome.

Also happening, you can enjoy a free entry into the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks each Tuesday this summer, from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair for this family-friendly series that allows the Northwest Arkansas community and beyond to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings. Terrific Tuesday Nights will last through August.

Calling all actors, playwrights, directors and theatre lovers! Have you heard of the Arkansas Playwrights Workshop? The workshop is sponsored by TheatreSquared, and is where playwrights and actors come together to read, review and respond to original written works. Their next session will take place tomorrow night at seven p-m. The event takes place virtually over zoom. The group will be reading the script for a play called “Hats” by Chicago-based playwright DC Cathro.

Comedy Nights have returned to Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville this summer. The Natural State Comedy Mic is always FREE to attend and is a place for Comedians of all experience levels to perform, from seasoned vets to first timers. Sign ups will take place at the venue before the show. If you’re interested in performing you should plan to be there at least 30 min before showtime and sign up on the list. The next event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30

CACHE, the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange, is entering year two of their existence and if you’re a creative interested in learning more about this resource, check out this event they have going on Wednesday, June 30 over Zoom. They are planning to share all the tips, tricks, and resources to navigate their website, create your own profile, and how to connect you and your work to the broader public. They will also share a few CACHE events they have on the horizon. If you can’t make Wednesday’s session, they are hosting several virtual and in-person events next month as well.