Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

CHECK ONE, TWO CLOSING

Happening today, it’s time for the closing reception for an art exhibit. This is the last chance for you to meet Tyler Casey, the budding and highly successful artist whose show “Check One, Two” has been on display at the Gallery on 6th this month.

The closing reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. Casey is known for the vibrant colors in his art.

WOMEN’S EQUALITY FILM SCREENING

Tomorrow is Women’s Equality Day – the annual day where we commemorate women being guaranteed the right to vote in 1920 – and Emerge Arkansas is holding a special screening at Skylight Cinema in Bentonville.

They will be screening “Jats’uts Meyah,” a movie focused on the life of the last midwife of a remote Maya community. There will be a panel discussion following the film. The event starts at 7 p.m. Both general admission and student-priced tickets are available.

FAYETTEVILLE BIKE DRIVE

On Saturday, Pedal it Forward is partnering with Big Box Karaoke for a Bike Drive. The event will take place during the Fayetteville Farmer’s Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

What they are asking for is for your old, “gently used” bikes that they can then repair for a Bike Giveaway at the upcoming Veterans Health Summit that takes place at the Botanical Garden on September 15. https://www.facebook.com/events/2988622138111294/2988622141444627/

WAC CREATE YOUR OWN SUBSCRIPTION

A reminder that you can now create your own Broadway subscription package and curate a lineup of shows that speak to your unique taste.

If you love Broadway, this option might be just for you. Walton Arts Center is now offering you the chance to choose shows from their lineup of shows including ‘Legally Blonde, “Moulin Rouge!” and “Hadestown” among others.

You can choose between three, five or seven shows and the best part… this will save you money! https://waltonartscenter.org/tickets/subscriptions/cyo-subscription-2022-23/