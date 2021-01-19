Happening in NWA: Fayetteville Public Library Opens Expansion & Amazeum Sets Up for New Exhibit

Check out these events and happenings around Northwest Arkansas including the how you can head to the Fayetteville Public Libraries new expansion and a new exhibit opening at the Scott Family Amazeum.

The Fayetteville Public Library is excited to announce that they are reopening today and that includes the opening of their expansion. The library is opening with limited capacity as they have been working with the city board of health on reopening guidelines. There is a limit to two-hundred patrons inside at a time. Some services are limited or unavailable. If you are curious about safety or learning more about the library expansion, they have set up a FAQ page and we have a link to the page on our website.

Are you interested in eating healthy in the new year. There’s a “Living Healthy” challenge that started yesterday will last through Thursday. Each day there are a different topics of discussion that are aimed to teach busy people how to prepare healthier food quickly. The class streams to facebook each evening at six p-m and you’ll need to reserve your free tickets in order to attend.

If you are missing live music, you’re not alone. Several music venues have opened with limited capacity recently but if you aren’t feeling safe to venture out just now, Randall Shreve is bringing the music to you. He has made a performance from George’s Majestic Lounge free for all to stream. The performance was made available last week and has already amassed nearly two-thousand views, and several shares, likes and comments.

A new exhibit is set to open at the Scott Family Amazeum. The exhibit is titled “Creativity Cubed – Think Outside the Blocks” and it will explore science, engineering and the art of building blocks. Unlike some previous exhibits, this one is entirely created by the Amazeum team. The exhibit opens to Amazeum members this Friday and then to the general public on Saturday. Due to reduced capacity at the Amazeum, reservations are required for entry tickets. For this weekend you’re encouraged to reserve tickets now and review health and safety protocols before your arrival.

We love to talk about how our community gives back and we talked about the Holidaze Pop-Up Bar several times during December. True to their word, they donated proceeds to several non-profits: the Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance, NWA Equality, Peace at Home family Shelter, Roots Festivals Meals for Musicians and Walton Arts Center. The grand total was over $9,000 donated to these charities.