Happening in NWA | February 5 – February 7

If you want to see a movie on the big screen, Malco Cinemas in Rogers and Fayetteville remind you that they are taking reservations and you can even book out an entire theatre for you and your friends. We had the chance to do this a couple of weeks ago and it was so fun. They have a selection of classic movies and new releases like Palmer, the Little Things, Croods New Age, and News of the World. Give them a call or go online to reserve your spot.

Celebrations for Black History Month continue and tomorrow night, you can join Music Moves for a virtual performance featuring Arkansas’ Hottest Hip Hop and Rap. These artists will come to you via Facebook and YouTube starting at seven-thirty. The event is free to watch.

Here’s something to look forward to happening this weekend. Tonight, at 7:00 p.m., you can join University of Arkansas for a short virtual play called “2084.” The play uses Orwell’s novel 1984 as for inspiration, but put it in a futuristic setting. You can watch the production on tonight at seven p-m on their website.

The Fayetteville Film Fest attracts films, filmmakers and audiences from all over the world to the gateway of the Ozark Mountains in beautiful Northwest Arkansas and the organization has opened their platform for submissions for the 2021 festival which is set to take place in the fall. There are multiple categories for you to submit your film. The Early Bird Deadline is what’s open right now and that deadline lasts until the end of March, Submission will continue to be accepted until July thirty first.