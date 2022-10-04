Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

THE HAND AT FENIX ARTS

Fenix Art Gallery in Fayetteville is having the opening reception for an exhibition titled “The Hand,” an international exhibition of handmade prints and photographs juried by Adam Finkelston, the co-editor, and publisher of the Hand Magazine.

The exhibit drew artist submissions from 28 states and five countries. The reception is taking place this Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and the exhibit will be on display from Thursday until November 12.

FIRST THURSDAY

First Thursday is happening in Fayetteville this week!

The theme is “Larger than Life” and will feature music by Amato Music, Rachel Amons and the band “Modeling.”

There will also giveaways, food trucks, a kidz zone, a puppet parade, free yoga and more.

The event is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and will be wrapped up by 9 p.m.

MARK STUART ON THE MOUNTAIN

Live music also returns to the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville on Friday night.

Mark Stuart is a musician who has performed in over 20 countries and has been the lead guitarist with such stars as Steve Earle and Joan Baez.

Concert goers will be sitting on the Cottage Circle Lawn and you’re invited to bring your own chairs or blankets.

Seating begins at six with music starting at 6:30 p.m.

WAC CHOOSES FRENCH BULLDOG

Here’s a quick update on the Walton Arts Center’s search for a French Bulldog to appear in the upcoming production of Legally Blonde. Well… meet Louis!

Louis gets the part out of more than 80 local Northwest Arkansas Frenchies who auditioned. Louis will play the role of Rufus, Paulette’s Dog and he will be featured in one scene every night during the national tour!

Louis has some real talent and you can see him every night while the tour is at the Walton Arts Center from October 14-16.

FAYETTEVILLE FLM FEST FILM PRIZE

The Fayetteville Film Fest will return October 20-22. The festival will feature a wide range of films from documentaries, to shorts, to animation, music videos and narratives as well.

Passes are now available for the event, but also there’s something for aspiring filmmakers. The Fayetteville Film Prize is a pitch competition where filmmakers get the chance to pitch their film concept to a panel of industry professionals for the chance to win $2,000 and a 10-month timeframe to complete their project.

The competition is only open to Arkansas residents and is limited to 30 people. You can register right now.

ART TRAIL AT NIGHT

Looking toward the weekend, on Friday night Crystal Bridges is giving you the chance to experience an evening of drop-in, creative fun under the stars with music, food, artmaking, and imagination that’s fun for all ages.

The event is called Art Trail at Night and is free to attend with no ticket required.

There will be several live performances as well — everything from music to dance. The event is set to last from 7-10 p.m.

For a full list of activities, artists, and locations on the grounds as well as details about all of our happening in nwa stories, head to our website gooddaynwa.com.